Death toll from Ukrainian strike on downtown Donetsk climbs to nine

DONETSK, April 28. /TASS/. The death toll from the Ukrainian armed forces' heavy shelling of central Donetsk has risen to nine, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

"As a result of heavy shelling of downtown Donetsk, nine civilians were killed," the DPR mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

Six women, two men and an eight-year-old girl were killed, it specified.

Sixteen more individuals are reported to have been wounded in the shelling of Donetsk, where four vital facilities and ten apartment buildings were also damaged.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian forces carried out two strikes on the capital of the DPR. According to the military, JROF-M high-explosive rockets were used for the shelling.