Drones downed over Crimea targeted civilian facilities, had shrapnel in them — aide

SIMFEROPOL, March 21. /TASS/. All the drones that were downed in northern Crimea on Monday had targeted civilian facilities, as there are no military ones around, an aide to the republic’s head wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"All the drones targeted civilian facilities. One was shot down above a technical school and it fell on the land between the school building and the dormitory. There are no military facilities in the vicinity. The other [drones] were downed over residential areas. Apart from explosives, each had shrapnel in it," Oleg Kryuchkov specified.

Air defenses were activated in the northern Crimean city of Dzhankoy on Monday evening, with the falling debris damaging a house and a grocery store, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov reported on his Telegram channel earlier. A 33-year-old man has been hospitalized with a shrapnel wound.