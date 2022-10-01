Death toll in strike on civilian convoy in Zaporozhye rises to 30, activist says

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The death toll in a strike on a civilian convoy in Zaporozhye has risen to 30, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said on Saturday.

"The death toll in a strike <...> on a convoy in Zaporozhye has risen to 30, the number of those wounded stands at 88. There are two children among those killed, an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy," he wrote on Telegram.

A motor convoy of civilians seeking to move to the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region came under attack on the outskirts of the city of Zaporozhye at 7:00 am on Friday. Rogov said earlier that the convoy consisted of about ten vehicles.