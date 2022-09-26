Izhevsk school shooter was treated in mental hospital — regional head

TASS, September 26. The assailant of the Izhevsk school, who killed 13 people, was being treated in a mental hospital, Alexander Brechalov, head of the Udmurt Region, told reporters on Monday.

"He was treated in a mental hospital," Brechalov said.

On Monday morning an unknown man opened fire at School No. 88 in Izhevsk before committing suicide. Thirteen people were killed, including nine children, and 23 people are in moderate to serious condition. A criminal case was initiated. Mikhail Murashko, Russian Health Minister, and Sergey Kravtsov, Russian Education Minister, flew to Izhevsk.