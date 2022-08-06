One dead after rock collapse at Russian gold mine

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. One person was killed and another one suffered injuries after a rock collapse at a gold mine in Russia’s Sakha Region, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the authorities, the accident occurred in the Oymyakon District.

"The rock collapse killed one person and left another one injured. Police officers have been dispatched to the gold mine from the Ust-Nera settlement. Members of a regional task force and rescue workers are ready to fly to the scene," the statement reads.