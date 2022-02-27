FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The FSB has prevented a terrorist attack, which was plotted by order of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist organization in the Kaluga Region, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS on Sunday.

"The FSB prevented a terrorist attack against some law enforcement officers at a site in the Kaluga Region. As a result of the operation, a citizen of one of the Central Asian states, who plotted [the attack] by the IS militants’ order, was apprehended," the FSB noted.

Some components for an improvised explosive device, explosives and submunitions were found in a stash near the detainee’s place of living. Correspondence with some members of the terrorist organization was revealed in his mobile phone. "The detainee gave a confession," the FSB mentioned.