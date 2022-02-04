Staff of Russian Embassy in Manila, their families evacuated - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. There were no casualties or fatalities in a fire at the Russian Embassy in Philippines, the embassy staff and their family members were evacuated, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"There were no victims or injuries. The employees and their family members located in the embassy were evacuated," the Telegram channel of the ministry’s crisis department said.

The ministry noted that "the fire at the Russian embassy in Manila has been extinguished."

Earlier on Friday, the Philippines’ Rappler media outlet reported the fire at the Russian embassy in Manila. It published a video of the building’s burning roof on its YouTube channel.