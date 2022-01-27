Russian blogger walked free after detention in Egypt as diplomats helped - MFA

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian diplomats have come to the aid of Russian blogger Arseny Semyony and helped him to be released from custody after he was attacked while taking pictures in Cairo, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

"Russian diplomats pulled blogger Kotov out of prison," she said referring to the man by the name he adopted for social networks. "Blogger Kotov could really have gotten a prison term."

The blogger was assaulted by residents of a Cairo neighborhood known as Garbage City when he was taking pictures there. He was subsequently detained by the police.