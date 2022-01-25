Counterterrorism operation restrictions to end in rest of Kazakhstan from January 26

NUR-SULTAN, January 25. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will end counterterrorism operation restrictions in Almaty and Almaty and Jambyl regions from January 26, the country’s last areas that still have them, the National Security Committee said on Tuesday.

That means the restrictions will be lifted throughout the entire territory of Kazakhstan.

The three areas will still be rated as having the orange, or high, level of terrorism risk, the agency said. Terrorism threat in the Kazakh capital, Nir-Sultan, is also rated ah high.

Counterterrorism operation restrictions mean law enforcement agents are allowed to control the movement of vehicles and inspect them as they identify organizers and participants of unrest, the agency said.

Mass riots broke out in Kazakhstan at the start of January, with attacks on police and the military. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called them an attempted coup. The situation was stabilized by January 7, while the emergency situation was canceled by January 19. As a result of the events, 225 people were killed and more than 4,500 injured, according to government data.