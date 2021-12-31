Death toll in aircraft crashes climbs to 110 in 2021 in Russia - source

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The death toll in aircraft crashes in Russia increased to 110 in 2021, aviation services told TASS.

"In 2021, 25 aircraft crashes occurred in Russia, which is lower by two, compared to 2020. However, fatalities surged by 3.5 times - 110 persons died. The number of injured individuals also increased: 71 individuals were injured in airplane and helicopter incidents in 2020 and 159 in 2021," the source said.

The rise in the death toll is related to the increase in passenger jet crashes, particularly in the regional aviation, the source noted. Aircraft crashes occurred most frequently in Kamchatka, Moscow and Irkutsk Regions.