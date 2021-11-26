Miner found alive at Listvyazhnaya mine — Russia’s acting emergencies minister

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. A miner has been found alive after an accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Russia’s Kemerovo region, Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan told TASS.

"Our rescue team has just found another miner alive," he said.

According to the latest data, the accident, which took place on Thursday morning, killed over 50 people, including six rescue workers. A criminal case has been opened under Article 217.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of industrial safety requirements causing the death of two or more persons through negligence). According to Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin, the accident could have been caused by a methane gas explosion.