Some four Russians died in Albanian hotel, embassy confirms

MOSCOW, October 17. / TASS /. Russia’s Embassy in Tirana has confirmed the death of four Russians in the Albanian hotel, hoping for a thorough investigation of the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"The Russian Embassy in Albania confirms the death of four Russian citizens <…> in a hotel in the Albanian Kavaja. The mission’s consular department is in regular contact with the country's law enforcement agencies and is looking into the circumstances of the incident. We are hoping for a thorough investigation of the causes of deaths by the Albanian side. <…>," the diplomatic mission noted.

According to the Albanian Daily News, the Russians were found dead on Friday evening in a hotel sauna in the Kerret village. The newspaper reported that the tourists suffocated. On Saturday, the Russian Embassy in Albania said that it was investigating the details of the incident.