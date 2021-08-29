Death toll from US strike in Kabul up to seven - newspaper

CAIRO, August 29. /TASS/. The death toll from Sunday’s US missile strike in Kabul has risen to seven, the Afghanistan Times reported.

Earlier reports put the number of casualties at six, including four children. Four more civilians were reportedly wounded. According to reports, a suicide bomber, whose car was the target of the strike, is among the casualties.

According to coming reports, the US drone strike destroyed two vehicles and partially ruined a dwelling house. According to the US side, the strike targeted a car of a suicide bomber who planned to attack Kabul airport. Al Jazeera reported that the strike was followed by secondary blasts of explosives inside the car.

According to Afghan media, the incident occurred in a Kabul neighborhood adjacent to the airport’s runway.

Meanwhile, CNN said citing a source in Pentagon that according to the US side there were no casualties among civilians.