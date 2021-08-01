People injured in Central Russian dorm fire in satisfactory condition

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. People hospitalized after Saturday’s fire at a dormitory of the Privolzhsky Research Medical University in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod are in satisfactory condition, University Rector Nikolai Karyakin wrote on Instagram.

According to earlier reports, seven people sought medical assistance in connection with the blaze. Five received medical aid on site, two were hospitalized due to inhaling toxic products of combustion.

"Their condition is satisfactory," Karyakin said.

Earlier reports said all those injured were foreigners. Firefighters were called to the scene at 17:23 Moscow time on Saturday. The blaze was completely extinguished at 00:48 Moscow time on Sunday. During the firefighting effort, 25 people were rescued, whereas 65 people were evacuated.