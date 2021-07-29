Russian Be-200 aircraft engaged in firefighting efforts in Turkey’s Antalya — embassy

ANKARA, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Beriev Be-200 aircraft, designed for firefighting, are engaged in efforts to combat a major forest fire in Turkey’s Antalya province, the Russian embassy in Ankara said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

"Three Russian Be-200 firefighting aircraft are providing assistance to Turkey in the regions where firefighting efforts are underway on the ground and from the air," the statement reads.

The diplomatic mission was hopeful that "the forest fire in southern Turkey will be extinguished shortly so that it causes the least damage possible."

The fire broke out on July 28, not far from the resort town of Manavgat, due to extremely hot weather, according to preliminary data. The Russian consulate in Antalya told TASS earlier that the main tourist attractions were located far from the fire-stricken area and were not in danger. The idea of evacuating tourists from areas adjacent to the wildfire zone has not been considered so far. According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, the disaster has killed three people and left 122 injured.