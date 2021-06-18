Eight people injured in Yalta due to heavy rain — Mayor

SIMFEROPOL, June 18. /TASS/. Eight people were injured in Yalta due to the flood caused by heavy rains, Yalta Administration head Yanina Pavlenko said on her Facebook page.

"The intensity of precipitation in Yalta decreases. We continue our work. There were eight injured. One patient received a broken bone surgery, while seven received light injuries that do not require hospitalization," Pavlenko said.

She disclosed that she is going to the city, together with the Crimean Council of Ministers Deputy Chairman Igor Mikhaylichenko.

A cyclone over Crimea caused heavy rains and strong northwestern wind late Wednesday. The worst consequences of the bad weather are being registered at the eastern part of the peninsula, in particular — in Kerch, which received almost one month worth of rain during six hours, and more rain is still possible. A state of emergency was introduced in the city, in addition to the regional state of emergency that covers Kerch and the Leninsky District.