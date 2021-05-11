Kazan shooter turns out to be school’s graduate, says source

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. One of the two assailants who went on a shooting spree at Kazan Public School No. 175 in the Republic of Tatarstan in the Volga area had graduated from this educational institution four years ago, a source in the school’s administration told TASS on Tuesday.

"It is known that … [the attacker] finished this educational institution four years ago. He has been apprehended," the source said. The school attacker has been identified as 19-year-old Ilnaz Gulyaviyev. The second assailant has been eliminated, the source specified.

"The female teacher killed in the shooting was conducting a class for fifth-graders at the time of the attack," he noted.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that at least 11 people had been killed in today's shooting spree at Kazan’s Public School No. 175. Emergencies services and police are currently working at the scene of the crime. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.