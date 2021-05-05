{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Collapsed Mexico subway bridge inspected last year, no flaws found — authorities

A rail overpass carrying a train collapsed near the Olivos station in the capital’s south on Monday

MEXICO CITY, May 5. /TASS/. The subway bridge that collapsed in Mexico City on Monday was fully inspected in 2019 and underwent an additional check in 2020, with no serious flaws found, said Florencio Serrania, the director of the Mexico City metro.

"In late 2019, a structural and geotechnical survey of the rail overpass on Line 12 was carried out. <…> As a result, no potential risks were identified. In June 2020, this bridge, just like all other metro bridges, was inspected following an earthquake," she told reporters.

A rail overpass carrying a train collapsed near the Olivos station in the capital’s south on Monday at 22:25 local time (06:25 on Tuesday Moscow time). As a result, two train cars plummeted about 10 meters. Removal of the debris is underway.

According to latest reports, the tragedy claimed the lives of 24 people, including three who died of injuries in hospital. At least 79 passengers were injured, 27 of them still remain under medical supervision. Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum declared citywide mourning in the wake of the fatal accident.

Ukrainian national sentenced to 3-year jail term for attempting to smuggle MiG-29 spares
He has been remanded in custody since late 2019
Lukashenko strips over 80 former military and law enforcement personnel of ranks
They are accused of instigating protest sentiments in society amid the aggravation of the social and political situation in the country
Germany’s CDU leader warns against curtailing dialogue with Russia, China
Armin Laschet has come out in favor of a multi-vector policy
Montenegro president orders to stage information attack against Sputnik V — media
On March 12, a high-ranking Kremlin source told TASS that the West was preparing a scenario of information attack on Russia’s Sputnik V
Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter
The Russian leader noted "fruitful and highly sought activity of the Russian Orthodox Church, other Christian confessions, aimed at maintaining civil peace and harmony in the country, developing interreligious and interethnic dialogue"
Kazan submarine can be delivered to Russian Navy on May 7 - source
The submarine completed a verification sortie in late April, he added
Turkish forces and Syrian opposition attack villages in Aleppo — agency
According to SANA, several missiles and artillery shells were used in the attacks
Armenian Prosecutor-General’s Office opens case over president’s double citizenship
Before 2018, Sarkisyan was Armenia’s ambassador to Britain
Russia sees risk of disconnection from SWIFT as hypothetical for now - Foreign Ministry
Cooperation is afoot between Russia’s payment system MIR and foreign analogues
Bill and Melinda Gates split up after almost 30 years of marriage
Microsoft founder and his wife added that they will continue their work together at the Gates Foundation
Czech official denies reports of plans to exchange data on Vrbetice blasts for vaccines
The Czech authorities claim that Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom London accuses of attempting to assassinate the Skripals, had allegedly had a hand in the 2014 ammunition depot blasts in the eastern Czech village of Vrbetice
Putin attends Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
The solemn Easter divine service is led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
EU’s Borrell raises JCPOA issue during G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in London
EU High Representative also noted that the meeting started with an "important discussion" on Iran and North Korea
European Parliament president hopes Russia will lift sanctions against him
According to David Sassoli, his ban "is not personal but affects the head of parliament to punish the whole institution"
First regiment set of S-400 air defense systems to arrive in India by year-end
New Delhi announced its intention to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense systems back in 2015
Russia compiling list of unfriendly countries — Lavrov
The states on the list will be prohibited from hiring Russian citizens to work in their diplomatic missions, according to the top diplomat
WHO approves emergency use of anti-coronavirus vaccine by Moderna
The jab became the fifth vaccine to receive emergency validation from WHO
Press review: G7 embarks on infowar with Moscow and Serbia says no to Russia sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 4th
Regulator considers continuation of Nord Stream 2 construction in German waters possible
A permanent permit was given back in 2018 for the construction of Nord Stream 2 from the end of May to the end of September, BSH specified
European Parliament has no right to disconnect Russia from SWIFT, says expert
For the first time, the European Parliament called on disconnecting the Russian Federation from the interbank payment system in 2014 in a resolution adopted after the reunification of Crimea with Russia
Clashes between Turkish troops, Kurdish fighters reported in northern Iraq — TV
According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, the operation involves Turkey’s air power, artillery and special operations forces
Russia’s COVID-19 situation remains tense, health minister says
More than 300,000 patients remain under supervision, Murashko said
Press review: What sparked the Tajik-Kyrgyz conflict and China beating India in S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 30
Ukraine gets no promised COVID-19 vaccines from EU yet - President Zelensky
This is very unfair, he said
US Secretary of State again focuses on situation regarding Radio Liberty in Russia
The pandemic has provided a pretext "for repressive governments to intensify pressure on independent media", Antony Blinken said
Belarus does not want to postpone coordination of integration cards - PM
This can happen in a month or in two months, Prime Minister of the country Roman Golovchenko said
First shipment of Sputnik V vaccine arrives to Sri Lanka - developer
Sri Lanka registered the Russian vaccine in March
Press review: Zelensky bent on meeting Putin and who’ll be on Russia’s ‘unfriendly’ list
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 27
Nearly 530,000 Donbass citizens receive Russian citizenship in simplified procedure
According to the Interior Ministry, the applications by 2,000 citizens of the DPR and LPR were rejected
Interior Ministry starts finding serial crimes using special program - press center
Owing to efficiency of using the ‘Remote Fraud’ subsystem, more than 324,000 constituent elements of serial crimes were detected, a spokesperson said
Bolsonaro appreciates Putin for release of Oliveira
Robson Oliveira was arrested in 2019 during an attempt to bring to Russia methadone hydrochloride, a pharmaceutical prohibited in the country
Bundestag considers failure to implement Nord Stream 2 over ecologists’ claim unrealistic
The consideration of the claim may slow down the pace of construction, the head of the German Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy said
Moscow’s envoy to EU summoned over Russian countermeasures
According to the Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU Peter Stano, Brussels views the Russian sanctions against EU officials as lacking "any legal justification"
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan completed troops withdrawal from border - Border Service
The joint commission comprising representatives of defense ministries of both countries continue working, the Service noted. The situation on the border and in adjacent areas is ‘stable’ now, without incidents and shooting
Kremlin laughs off US claims of global leadership as leftover from past eras
The spokesman was asked how it would be better to deal with the US, which is weakening but still acts as an aggressive country
US sanctions do not affect Russian oil supplies to Belarusian refineries, says PM
Earlier reports said that the US restored sanctions against nine Belarusian state enterprises over the alleged violation of human rights in the republic
‘Whose lab? America's’: Speaker says coronavirus might have escaped from US facility
He did not rule out that work was being conducted to model the virus "and it is being done by the United States"
US to unfreeze $7 bln worth of Iranian assets within deal with Tehran, says TV channel
Washington and Tehran also plan to exchange detained persons and free four people from each side
US sees Ukraine as citadel of confrontation on border with Russia — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk believes that this is the real condition on which the United States provides support to Kiev, while conflict settlement in the east of Ukraine is missing from Washington’s list of priorities
Completion of Nord Stream 2 construction depends on various factors, says Gazprom Export
The construction of the gas pipeline is continuing despite a strong sanctions pressure, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said
Blinken to call for Nord Stream 2 project closure at meeting with German counterpart
Washington openly opposes the Nord Stream 2 construction
Blinken says US ‘very carefully’ tracking Russia’s troop pullback from Ukrainian border
Top US diplomat said earlier, "there are more forces amassed on the border with Ukraine than any time since 2014"
Russia records 8,489 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
There are currently 270,257 active COVID-19 cases in Russia
Belarus eyes construction of terminals in Russian ports - PM
Discipline working groups are considering these issues now, the Prime Minister of the country Roman Golovchenko said
Diplomat: Over 25,000 compatriots returned to Russia last year via resettlement program
The decline in the number of those resettled is attributed to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the official
Russian envoy explains Moscow’s retaliation against Brussels sanctions
The importance was stressed of diplomatic actions to straighten out the current unhealthy situation in the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels
Armenian parliament votes down Pashinyan as new PM
One lawmaker voted to elect Pashinyan, three opposed and 75 abstained
Rosatom may potentially have opportunity to bid in NPP tender - Czech regulator
On April 18, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis spoke in favor of barring Rosatom from taking part in the tender for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany NPP following clarification on the circumstances surrounding the Vrbetice ammunition blast of 2014
Brazil’s Foreign, Health Ministries advocate further dialogue on Sputnik V approval
The Brazilian agencies are "ready to for further dialogue, with respect to Anvisa’s independence and autonomy, so that the Sputnik V could, once approved in Brazil, reinforce the national COVID-19 immunization program"
Blinken emphasizes solidarity with Prague over Russia situation in call with Czech PM
The State Department added that the Czech government’s decisions to exclude Rosatom from the Dukovany nuclear tender and dramatically reduce the Russian intelligence presence in Prague have increased the security of the Czech Republic and the NATO Alliance
