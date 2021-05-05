Collapsed Mexico subway bridge inspected last year, no flaws found — authorities

MEXICO CITY, May 5. /TASS/. The subway bridge that collapsed in Mexico City on Monday was fully inspected in 2019 and underwent an additional check in 2020, with no serious flaws found, said Florencio Serrania, the director of the Mexico City metro.

"In late 2019, a structural and geotechnical survey of the rail overpass on Line 12 was carried out. <…> As a result, no potential risks were identified. In June 2020, this bridge, just like all other metro bridges, was inspected following an earthquake," she told reporters.

A rail overpass carrying a train collapsed near the Olivos station in the capital’s south on Monday at 22:25 local time (06:25 on Tuesday Moscow time). As a result, two train cars plummeted about 10 meters. Removal of the debris is underway.

According to latest reports, the tragedy claimed the lives of 24 people, including three who died of injuries in hospital. At least 79 passengers were injured, 27 of them still remain under medical supervision. Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum declared citywide mourning in the wake of the fatal accident.