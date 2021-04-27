Two Russian peacekeepers injured after vehicle hits mine in Karabakh

YEREVAN, April 27. /TASS/. Two Russian peacekeepers were injured after their vehicle hit a mine in Nagorno-Karabakh and their health condition is not life-threatening, the Armenian state news agency Armenpress reported on Tuesday.

"The incident occurred three days ago. A vehicle hit an anti-tank mine. Two servicemen were wounded. As of now, they are staying at a medical center and their health condition is not life-threatening," the news agency quoted a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic as saying.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10.

Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, some districts passed over to Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh. The statement also envisaged an exchange of prisoners of war under the "all for all" principle.

After the Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh stabilized. Dozens of thousands of Karabakh residents who had fled their homes during the hostilities returned to the region with the help of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.