Organizer of extremist cell taken into custody in Russia’s Omsk

"The court upheld the investigation’s request that the suspect be taken into custody for two months," the statement reads.

OMSK, April 9. /TASS/. A man who organized a cell of the international extremist organization Tablighi Jamaat (outlawed in Russia) in the Russian city of Omsk has been taken into custody for two months, Omsk’s Central District Court said in a statement on Friday.

A spokesperson for the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS that the defendant’s name was being kept secret for investigation purposes.

According to investigators, the man was an active member of Tablighi Jamaat. Being aware of the fact that the organization is deemed extremist by the Russian authorities, he set up its sell in Omsk by July 24, 2020, and involved two people in its activities. He held secret meetings with them, urging them to promote the extremist organization’s ideas among locals.

On April 2, the FSB branch in the Omsk region announced the detention of 11 members of Tablighi Jamaat in the city of Omsk. A criminal case was opened against three of them, all Russian citizens, under Article 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (organization of and participation in the activities of an extremist group), while other members of the cell, who are foreign nationals, will be deported from the country.