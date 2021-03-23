Rescuers evacuate 38 people from two tourist groups in Russia’s Murmansk Region

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. All 38 people from two tourist groups have been evacuated to the Imandra station in Russia’s Murmansk Region. Apart from the group that was caught in an avalanche, another group of tourists that was following the same route was evacuated as well after its head made the decision to stop, the Emergencies Ministry’s regional department reported.

"Overall, 38 people were transported to a temporary camp, including 31 underage children. In light of the deteriorating weather conditions, the decision was made to transport the affected people to the town of Apatity via railroad," the department noted, adding that 48 professional rescuers and 14 units of hardware are used in the rescue operation zone.

The avalanche collapsed in the Mannepakhk Creek area on Monday evening. The governor reported that three teenagers were stuck in the snow, two were quickly saved, while one girl died.