Norilsk Nickel to restore production in flooded mines within 3-4 months

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel plans to completely restore production in Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines, where water inflow occurred before, within three - four months, the Russian mining and metals company says on Tuesday.

"Norilsk Nickel plans to completely restore production in Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines within 3-4 months. The Norilsk Division of the company presented a plan, whereby it is expected in the base case that Oktyabrsky mine (production - 5.0 mln tonnes of ore per year) will gradually restore the output in the second half of April - May. Production recovery is intended to restart in Taimyrsky mine (4.3 mln tonnes of ore per year) in early June. Its complete recovery will take about one month," the company reports.