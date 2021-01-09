Sriwijaya Air plane crashes into Java Sea near Jakarta

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. A passenger plane of the Indonesian company Sriwijaya Air crashed on Saturday into the Java Sea near Jakarta, near the island of Laki, Indonesian news portal Detikcom reported.

According to a representative of local authorities, information about the plane crash was received at around 14:30 local time (10:30 Moscow time), and a search operation is currently underway.

Aviation portal FlightRadar reported, "Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta".

At least 59 people were aboard the plane of the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed on Saturday in the Java Sea near Jakarta, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to the report, there were six crew members and 53 passengers. As the agency noted, there were six children among the passengers, including one baby.