Gold mine collapse in Russia’s Kamchatka leaves at least one dead

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Rescuers have pulled out the body of one of two miners who went missing after a gold mine collapse in the Kamchatka Peninsula, in Russia’s Far East, a mining company told TASS.

"The body of a miner has been retrieved from the rubble. The search for the second missing person is underway," said Alexei Voitov, director of external relations at Trevozhnoye Zarevo company.

The incident at the Asachinsky gold mine was reported at around noon local time on Wednesday. According to preliminary data, five people were under the rubble, three of them escaped to the surface themselves.

Some 30 people are involved in the effort to clear the rubble. The Investigative Committee and prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Asachinsky gold mine is located in the Elizovsky district some 160 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The gold mine, developed under a license owned by Trevozhnoye Zarevo company, is one of major ones in the South Kamchatsky district.