Moscow court arrests scientist Gubanov charged with high treason

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court has ruled to arrest Russian scientist Anatoly Gubanov suspected of high treason, Court Press Secretary Darya Rozmakhova told TASS on Thursday.

"The court has chosen custody for a term of one month and 30 days, i.e. until February 2, 2021, as a measure of restraint for Anatoly Aleksandrovich Gubanov suspected of committing a crime stipulated by Article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (High Treason)," the press secretary said.

The court heard the case behind closed doors. If convicted, Gubanov may face up to 20 years in prison.

The website of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) mentions Gubanov among its lecturers. However, the Institute’s press office could not promptly comment on the information on his arrest.

"We are checking information," the press office said.

"I don’t know a man with such a name. We have a lot of employees and I have a lot of tasks. Possibly, I will be able to clarify later who he is but I can’t say anything so far," MIPT Rector Nikolai Kudryavtsev told TASS.

Anatoly Gubanov is a representative of the dynasty well known in the Russian aircraft-building industry. Gubanov’s father-in-law is Leonid Shkadov, a prominent scientist and one of the heads of the Soviet aviation industry.

Gubanov has been working at the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) since 1979 and heads one of the sections at NIO-2 (the department of aircraft and rocket aerodynamics). He deals with high-speed aircraft. Three out of his five children are also working in the aviation industry.