Combat trainer crashes in southern Russia, pilots eject to safety

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. An L-39 combat trainer crashed during a training flight in the southern Krasnodar Region, with both pilots ejecting to safety, the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"On August 13, 2020, an L-39 trainer from the training airbase crashed during a planned training flight in the Krasnodar Region. The crew of two pilots ejected. The pilots were not hurt," the press office said in a statement.

The plane went down in a remote area, causing no destruction on the ground, the Defense Ministry said.

"The commission of the Flight Safety Service of the Russian Armed Forces is establishing the causes of the crash," the ministry said.