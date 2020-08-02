Single-engine private plane crashes near Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, August 2. /TASS/. A private single-engine plane with three people onboard crashed in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region, three people were hurt, a spokesman for the regional department of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"According to reports that came at 15:15 local time, a Cessna private single-engine aircraft with three people - two men and one women - crashes near the village of Streltsovo near Kaliningrad. The three managed to leave the plane. Currently, they are in hospital," the spokesman said.

No further details were provided.

Meanwhile a source in the emergencies services told TASS the crash might have been caused by a technical malfunction.

A spokesman for the regional health ministry told TASS that the woman is in condition of moderate gravity while the two men are in serious condition.