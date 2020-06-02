Stash of explosive devices discovered in Russia’s Chuvashia, criminal proceedings underway

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Investigators in Russia’s Chuvashia Region initiated criminal proceedings over terrorism charges after a stash of improvised explosive devices was found, the Investigative Committee's regional directorate announced Tuesday.

"Criminal proceedings were initiated over preparations to conduct a terror attack under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code. During searches, officers of the Federal Security Service Directorate for the Republic of Chuvashia discovered a stash of improvised explosive devices that were subsequently neutralized," the agency’s website reads.

An investigative team continues to work at the scene, conducting seizures and questioning witnesses.

"Necessary court examinations are ordered. […] The suspects are being identified," the statement runs.