World powerlifting champion found dead in Moscow region

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Three-time world powerlifting champion Andrei Traiber has been found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a private house outside Moscow, Spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Department in the Moscow Region Olga Vrady told TASS.

"On May 31, a 55-year old man with a gunshot wound to the head was found dead in a private house in the town of Vysokovsk, located in the Moscow region’s Klinsky District," she said.

A law enforcement source told TASS that the man was three-time world powerlifting champion Andrei Traiber.

A pre-investigation probe has been launched into his death. A sawed-off hunting riffle was found at the scene.