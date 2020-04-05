Five shot dead in Russia’s Ryazan Region

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. A man has shot dead five people with firearms in the Ryazan Region (central European Russia), a law enforcement source informed TASS.

"The incident occurred in the settlement of Yelatma in the Ryazan Region. A man opened fire on his neighbors in a three-story building, five of them were killed," he said.

The police have detained a man born in 1988 who is suspected of killing five people in the settlement of Yelatma in Russia’s Ryazan Region.

The files on the shooting incident have been transferred to the Russian Investigative Committee, the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s regional department told TASS on Sunday.

"On April 5 at around 10 pm, the police of Kasimovsky District received a message about a shooting incident in an apartment building. Police officers arrived at the scene promptly. A resident of that building born in 1988 was detained by police officers near that building where five bodies were found. According to preliminary data, those were four men and one woman," the press service said.

According to the source, the issue of initiating criminal proceedings is being addressed.