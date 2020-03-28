Firefighter dies in bulrush blaze in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. A firefighter has died in a major bulrush fire in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don, the regional law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"One firefighter died while extinguishing the blaze," the spokesperson said.

The bulrush fire started in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, spreading to 25 hectares. A source from the law enforcement agencies told TASS that deliberate arson was behind the fire as five spots of fire were detected at the scene.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press office told TASS that a Mi-8 helicopter and a fire train were engaged in the firefighting efforts, as well as 140 firefighters and 50 vehicles. The firefighting efforts are hampered by strong wind gusting to 17 meters per second.