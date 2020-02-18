Russia’s FSB prevents teens from carrying out two terrorist attacks in Crimea

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service has identified two teenagers who plotted terrorist attacks on education facilities in the Crimean city of Kerch, the FSB said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The FSB branch in Kerch has prevented two local residents, born in 2003 and 2004, from carrying out terrorist attacks on two education facilities. The two are followers of Vladislav Roslyakov, who killed 20 people at the Kerch Polytechnic College in October 2018," the statement reads.

"Homemade explosive devices and substances used for producing explosives, which were purchased online, have been seized from their homes. The teenagers tested the trial versions of their explosive devices on pets," the FSB added.