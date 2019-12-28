Ural Airlines plane prepares for emergency landing in Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. An Ural Airlines plane is preparing for emergency landing at Koltsovo Airport in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, a source in the region’s emergency services informed TASS.

"An Ural Airlines plane is getting ready for emergency landing at Koltsovo. This is a flight from Yekaterinburg to Simferopol," the source stated, adding that currently, the aircraft is burning off fuel.

A source in the emergency services of Yekaterinburg informed TASS that according to the preliminary data, the plane’s systems detected a technical malfunction.