Mi-8 helicopter with 23 people onboard crash lands in north Russia

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A Mi-8 helicopter has crash landed in Russia’s northern Nenets Region. Preliminary reports suggest that no one was injured, a source in emergency services told TASS.
"A Mi-8 helicopter crash landed in the Nenets Region’s Zapolyarny District. Twenty-three people were on board the helicopter including four crewmembers," the source said. The passengers will be transported to the town of Usinsk in the Komi Region aboard a different helicopter.
The Emergency Ministry’s Komi Region branch confirmed that the Mi-8 helicopter operated by the Komiaviatrans airline had emergency landed. The Vzlet airline sent another Mi-8 helicopter to evacuate all people onboard of the crash landed helicopter.
This is not the first emergency involving Mi-8 helicopters that happened on Wednesday - in the morning another Mi-8 operated by the KrasAvia airline crash landed in north Krasnoyarsk Region with 24 people onboard including three crewmembers. Sixteen people were injured, five of them were rushed to hospital with their lives not in danger. A criminal case was launched to investigate details of the crash landing.