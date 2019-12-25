Mi-8 helicopter with 23 people onboard crash lands in north Russia

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A Mi-8 helicopter has crash landed in Russia’s northern Nenets Region. Preliminary reports suggest that no one was injured, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"A Mi-8 helicopter crash landed in the Nenets Region’s Zapolyarny District. Twenty-three people were on board the helicopter including four crewmembers," the source said. The passengers will be transported to the town of Usinsk in the Komi Region aboard a different helicopter.