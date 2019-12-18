At least 7 people injured in earthquake in south-western China — media

BEIJING, December 18. /TASS/. At least 7 people were injured in the earthquake of 5.2 magnitude that rocked China's south-western province of Sichuan on Wednesday, China Central Television reported.

Those injured were hospitalized. No details about their condition have been made public.

Several schools in the affected area were evacuated. Several trains were delayed. The search and rescue operation continues in the affected area.

The earthquake was registered at 8:14am local time (3:14am Moscow time). The earthquake's epicenter lay near the city of Neijiang at the depth of around 14 km.