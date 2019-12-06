Moscow’s renowned landmark cathedral receives bomb threat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The Cathedral of Christ the Savior received an anonymous bomb threat, an emergency source told TASS on Friday.
"An unknown person reported that a bomb had been planted in the Chertanovsky and Shcherbinsky District Courts in Moscow, and about 40 employees and visitors were evacuated from the Chertanovsky Court. The Cathedral of Christ the Savior received similar information," the source said. Response teams and canine specialists rushed to the site, and the territory is being thoroughly examined.
Four hundred facilities received bomb threats in a week in Moscow. About 60,000 people were evacuated out of security concerns. All reports turned out to be hoax.
A bomb scare wave descended upon Moscow on November 28 with all the threats turning out to be hoaxes. That said, on December 3 nine district courts in the Russian capital, Moscow State University’s History Museum and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior received anonymous bomb threats, which turned out to be hoaxes. The extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not to carry out their criminal intentions. On December 5, 13 Moscow courts, a shopping mall and schools also received bomb threats. According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously sending bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital are doing it from overseas, presumably from Ukraine.