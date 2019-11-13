Russia’s FSB shuts down online drug trafficking store

Putin proposes criminal liability for spreading drug use propaganda over the Internet

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has exposed a drug trafficking group that ran one of the largest online drug trafficking store, the FSB said in a statement.

According to the FSB, "440 kilograms of drugs, including MDMA, alpha-PVP, mephedrone and hashish, worth a total of 650 mln rubles ($10.1 mln) were seized" during a large-scale operation conducted in ten Russian regions.

"Seven of the store’s staff members, who acted as regional drug couriers, were caught red-handed," the statement adds.