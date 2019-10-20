Company head detained after East Siberia dam disaster — source

KRASNOYARSK, October 20. /TASS/. The head of the company whose dam in East Siberia collapsed on Saturday, has been detained, a law enforcement source told TASS on Sunday.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case into suspected safety violations. Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin sent a team of forensic experts who would render practical assistance in the investigation.

Searches were held at the Krasnoyarsk office of the dam’s owner, the Sisim gold mining company (part of the Sibzoloto holding). Financial and technical documents, as well as personal files on employees, have been seized.

The Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor) said the company was developing the site legally, with the approval from relevant authorities. At the same time, regional authorities said they found violations in the construction of temporary dormitories for workers, which were flooded as a result of the accident. The dam itself was a temporary one and was not registered with relevant authorities.

On Saturday, at about 2 a.m. local time, a dam collapsed on the Seiba river flooding the cabins of an artisanal mining camp in a remote area of the Krasnoyarsk Region, east Siberia. Two dormitories where miners lived were swept away by flood waters. According to latest reports, 15 people have been killed and six more are still missing.

At least 16 people sought medical aid after the incident; four of them were flown to the regional capital of Krasnoyarsk by a helicopter.