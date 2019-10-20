Rescue effort resumes after eastern Siberia dam collapse

KRASNOYARSK, October 20. /TASS/. A search and rescue operations resumed on Sunday morning after Saturday’s deadly dam collapse in the Kuraginsky district of eastern Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk territory, a regional office of the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"The effort has resumed," a spokesperson for the rescue agency told TASS.

On Saturday, at about 2 a.m. local time, a dam collapsed on the Seiba river flooding the cabins of an artisanal mining camp in a remote area of the Krasnoyarsk Region, east Siberia. Two dormitories where miners lived were swept away by flood waters. According to latest reports, 15 people have been killed and six more are still missing.

The government of the Krasnoyarsk region said on its website that the rescue effort was suspended for the night and will resume in daylight.