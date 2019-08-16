Homemade sunflower oil may be toxic culprit in Central Russia fatality

ULYANAOVSK, August 16. /TASS/. One person has died after being rushed to the hospital having suffered the toxic effects of an unknown substance in Ulyanovsk, a city situated on the Volga River, the press service of the region’s ministry of health told TASS on Friday.

Number of people poisoned by vending machine snacks in Moscow rises to 65

According to the regional agency, seven people, including two children, were taken to local specialized clinics for urgent medical care. They were all diagnosed as poisoned by a still unidentified substance.

"One of the adults, hospitalized at the region’s center for specialized medical care, has died. All necessary samples have been taken from all patients to establish what caused the poisoning," the source said.

According to Ulyanovsk Regional Minister of Health Sergey Panchenko, hemorrhaging is the main symptom of the disease.

They had all consumed homemade sunflower oil bought from the same producer.