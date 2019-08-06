Powder charges stop detonating at ammo depot in Krasnoyarsk region — deputy minister

Twelve people taken to hospitals after explosions at ammo depot in Krasnoyarsk region

ACHINSK, August 6. /TASS/. Powder charges at an ammunition depot in the Kamenka settlement in the Krasnoyarsk region have stopped detonating, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Powder charges have stopped detonating in the Achinsky district. However, the danger of explosion remains for certain munitions," Bulgakov said.

Bulgakov earlier inspected the site of the incident on a Mi-8 helicopter together with Krasnoyarsk region's governor Alexander Uss and representatives of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and Interior Ministry.

Explosions have been reported on Monday at an ammo depot located at the military base in the Achinsk district of the Krasnoyarsk region. People were evacuated from settlements within the 20 km radius of the base. According to medics, 12 people were injured in the incident. A state of emergency was declared in the district.