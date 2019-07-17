FSB discovers 10 underground weapon workshops

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detected and shut down operation of ten clandestine weapon workshops, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service in cooperation with the Russian Interior Ministry foiled activities of a criminal group from the Kursk Region, involved in manufacturing key parts for fire arms and selling them to various regions of the country. The operation of ten workshops quipped with the professional tools, where weapons where modernized and munitions were produced, was shut down," the FSB underlined.

According to the security service, 92 units of fire arms were seized.