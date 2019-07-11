Major fire breaks out at thermal plant near Moscow

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Severnaya Thermal Power Plant in Mytishchi, near Moscow, has caught fire and a large number of units of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have been dispatched to the scene, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Thursday.

"The accident occurred at Thermal Plant No. 27 (Severnaya), located in the village of Chelobityevo, in Mytishchi district of the Moscow Region. A large number of units of the Emergencies Ministry have been deployed to the site," the source said.

According to preliminary data, the fire may have been caused by a blast. Its pillar rises about 50 meters high. No one has been hurt in the accident. More than 10 fire engines are heading for the scene, where a shopping center is located.

The gas-powered Severnaya thermal plant in Mytishchi, with the capacity of 1,060 MWt, was put into service in 1992.