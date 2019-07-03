May offers condolences over tragic deaths from fire onboard Russian submersible

LONDON, July 3. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has extended condolences on behalf of the British parliament to the families and friends of the Russian sailors killed in a fire onboard a research submersible. She was speaking in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British parliament.

"I’m sure that the whole house will want to extend condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. This was aboard a Russian <…> submersible. But losing one’s life under the sea is something that, I’m sure, we can all express our condolences for," she said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on the death of 14 sailors during a fire onboard a submersible in Russia’s territorial waters on July 1. The accident occurred while the submersible was conducting bathymetric measurements.