CIS aviation watchdog publishes preliminary report on SSJ-100’s accident at Sheremetyevo

"The report contains actual information, which the accident-probing commission has received by now, and also the results of deciphering the onboard and ground-based data recording equipment and video data, the findings of the probes that have been concluded and other materials. The report may be specified and supplemented upon the receipt of additional information," the document’s preamble says.

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Inter-State Aviation Committee has released a preliminary report on the Sukhoi Superjet-100 airliner’s accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on May 5. The report was posted on the CIS aviation watchdog’s website on Friday.

The 104-page document gives data on the airliner’s condition before its takeoff, its crewmembers, all the events related to the accident and the results of probes concluded by now.

"The commission is studying the airliner’s technical condition, analyzing its certification and technical documentation, studying the data of a weather radar and an aerodrome control radar, estimating the causes of the fire and the emergency and rescue works, scrutinizing the data on the training of the flight and cabin crews and the programs of their training," the report says.

The data provided in the report is preliminary and the document may be updated and supplemented following the results of the probes and the study of all the materials. After the investigation is over, a final report on the SSJ-100’s accident will be prepared, the Inter-State Aviation Committee said.

Superjet-100 accident

A Sukhoi Superjet-100 belonging to Aeroflot airlines, which took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo for Murmansk on May 5, had to return to the airport about 30 minutes after its flight, making an emergency landing and subsequently bursting into flames. There were 73 passengers and five crewmembers aboard the plane. In all, 41 people died in the air crash, and 10 others were hospitalized.

Investigators have opened a criminal case over flight safety violations and breaches in aircraft operation that entailed the death of two and more people through negligence. Detectives are looking into several versions of the incident, including pilot incompetence, a technical failure and unfavorable weather conditions.