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Russia’s external debt up by $6.5 bln as of July 1 at $313.3 bln — Central Bank

As of July 1, 2025, external debt equaled $324.05 bln

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s external debt amounted to $313.83 bln as of July 1, 2026, which is 2.1% (or $6.5 bln) higher than at the beginning of the year, according to data from the Russian Central Bank.

"According to estimates by the Bank of Russia, the Russian Federation’s external debt stood at $313.3 bln as of July 1, 2026, an increase of $6.5 bln (or 2.1%) since the beginning of 2026. External liabilities of other sectors and the banking system saw the most significant growth," the regulator said.

As of July 1, 2025, external debt equaled $324.05 bln.

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Kazakhstan accounted for 94% of Russia’s electricity imports in the reporting period
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Russian top diplomat’s takes on why Ukraine conflict cannot be halted along contact line
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Colombia’s earthquake death toll reaches 281 — media
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US energy secretary gives estimate of daily oil flows through Strait of Hormuz
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Trump confirms return of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln from Middle East
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Political prisoner disappears from Ukrainian penal colony after interrogation — officials
He is serving a sentence for distributing Russian humanitarian aid in the Kiev region in 2022
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Russia, Ukraine conduct another civilian exchange in Belarus — media
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Military expert Vitaly Kiselyov emphasized that Kiev needs to preserve its logistics routes
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According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a rail station at the port of Izmail has been used to load, store and transport military cargo and fuel for Ukrainian troops
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Andrey Belousov highlighted that the victory in the struggle for Korean independence had made a significant contribution to the end of World War II
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Zelensky trying to shift responsibility for missile shortage onto Trump — ex-spox
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Iran continues US talks through intermediaries — ambassador
Nassereddin Heidari said the extent of the American side's adherence to its commitments is the thing that matters
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US to send USS George Washington to Middle East to replace USS Abraham Lincoln — WSJ
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Kiev offers to halt attacks on civilian targets in Black Sea — Reuters
According to the agency, a third party delivered the proposal
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Tokyo's remarks on Putin's visit to Kurils absolutely unacceptable — Russian MFA
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Laser systems for countering UAVs showcased at Arkhangelsk forum
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Russian citizen sentenced to 23 years in jail for spying for Polish intel
Georgy Pirogov's task was to collect and share classified data about advanced weapons used by the Russian army in the course of the special military operation
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Investigation underway after WWII memorial vandalized in Washington
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Kalashnikov launches mass production of smoke grenade against AI-powered drones
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Russia’s Battlegroup West shoots down 110 Ukrainian heavy hexacopters over past day
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France might have lost hundreds of soldiers in Ukraine — law enforcement
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Ukraine facing shortage of personnel, anti-missile systems — US military intel
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Up to 25,000 mercenaries from 107 countries fight for Ukraine since 2014
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Ukraine using dry cargo vessels to launch UAVs under cover of grain deal — expert
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Russia hands over 261 bodies of fallen soldiers to Ukraine — war correspondent Kots
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Russia’s Belgorod Region records over 72,000 Ukrainian attacks since 2022 — governor
Alexander Shuvayev also added that over 1,220 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers had also taken place over the past four and a half years
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Russia’s security must be ensured along all of its borders — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the situation in the Pacific Fleet’s operational area "is not easy"
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Zelensky ‘reaps fruits’ of miscalculated choices, veteran says about Russian strikes
The Russian Armed Forces are conducting targeted strikes against infrastructure and vessels used by the Ukrainian military in the Black Sea
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Explosion, fire hit ammunition plant in Italy — media
The plant is the former Sammel Difesa ammunition factory
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Ukrainian refugees leaving Poland in greater numbers than any EU country — Eurostat
According to the agency, more than 6,000 Ukrainians left Poland in June alone
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All US bases will be seized if Washington uses nuclear weapons against Iran — IRGC
Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi did not clarify whether the Iranian military would occupy the US bases on its own or with the help of other forces
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Egypt backs Turkey's steps to ensure safe navigation in Black Sea — Foreign Ministry
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted that Cairo opposed attacks on merchant vessels
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Special military operation to end or be suspended only on Russia's terms — Medvedev
The United Russia party’s Chairman noted that relations with the West will change little after that
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Ukraine delivers NATO instructors by ships, which it asks Russia not to hit, expert says
Military expert Vitaly Kiselyov noted that Ukraine has long been using civilian vessels to transport military cargo and deploy its combat systems
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US vice president reveals Washington’s top priority in Iran conflict
JD Vance pointed out that the goal number one is to keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over the country
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Energy crisis could render major Ukrainian uninhabitable in winter — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Ukraine's power generation capacity has fallen fivefold since 2022, from 60 GW to 12 GW, while the current energy shortfall of about 5-6 GW could double by the winter
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US can maintain naval blockade of Iran indefinitely, Pentagon says
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth specified that the US Navy planned to rotate ships maintaning the blockade
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Armenia, Russia to step up food safety cooperation — Armenian Economy Ministry
The agreement was reached at a meeting between Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan and Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut in Almaty
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American mercenary Conor Kennedy arrested in absentia in Russia, placed on wanted list
He participated in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian forces incognito
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Serbia has no intention of joining NATO — Vucic
The Serbian leader earlier stated that Belgrade would maintain military neutrality while simultaneously cooperating with the North Atlantic Alliance
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IN BRIEF: What is known about power outages in Central Asia
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Drone shot down in Latvia’s airspace — army statement
Earlier, an air raid alert was issued for four municipalities in eastern Latvia
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Kyrgyz president Japarov to seek second term
Sadyr Japarov said that anyone wishing to take part in the election would be free to run
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What is known about fire that raged for 19 hours at DPR home goods shopping center
The flames engulfed the entire 8,000 square meters of the Galaktika shopping center
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Patriot missiles Ukraine requests from US enough to counter 25 targets — Russian military
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Moscow to respond in kind if West seizes Russian commercial vessels — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that it wasn’t just about the areas where Russian vessels could be seized but wherever Moscow founds it necessary and reasonable
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Those who question Kuril Islands’s belonging to face dire consequences — Medvedev
The Russian politician underscored that the Kuril Islands "are, and will remain Russian land"
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