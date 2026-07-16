Mir payment cards account for 85% of Russian market

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Mir payment cards currently account for 85% of the Russian market, and their share will continue to grow, chief executive officer of the National Payment Card System (NSPK), the operator of the Mir payment system, Dmitry Dubynin said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"The share of cards issued by international payment systems continues to decline naturally. Today, nearly 85% of the market is accounted for by Mir cards, and that share will undoubtedly continue to grow," he said.

Dubynin added that the NSPK is considering measures that would, on the one hand, reduce the attractiveness of using cards issued by international payment systems and, on the other, enhance the value and functionality of Mir cards.

Earlier, Alla Bakina, director of the Bank of Russia's National Payment System Department, said that the combined share of Visa and Mastercard cards in the Russian market is less than 17%.