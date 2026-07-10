Over one thousand exhibits presented at Drone Expo in Kazan

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Over 1,000 models of unmanned aerial vehicles, defense and detection equipment, components, and other innovative exhibits were showcased at Drone Expo 2026, a major international exhibition and forum held in Kazan. According to the event organizers, the extensive display included a diverse array of unmanned systems and related technologies.

"More than a thousand exhibits were presented, encompassing UAV models, components, and advanced defense and threat detection systems. Russia's unmanned aerial vehicle industry is experiencing dynamic growth, with developments spanning both finished products and their integral components," the organizers said.

Drone Expo 2026, one of Russia's largest gatherings dedicated to unmanned technology, concluded with the participation of over 230 manufacturers. Among the highlights was the Malyutka (Babe) interceptor drone from Advanced Aviation Systems, notable for its compact size and designed for short-range engagement, with a targeting range of up to 1 kilometer.

The Neat company showcased its Hunt interceptor drone, equipped with artificial intelligence that autonomously tracks and predicts target maneuvers. Another notable exhibit was the IS-09 interceptor drone, featuring a rifle-shaped launcher with integrated sight, emphasizing versatility in tactical operations.

Beyond strike drones, the exhibition also displayed cargo UAVs, such as the Groza Group’s Slon (Elephant) quadcopter, capable of transporting payloads of up to 80 kilograms to remote or inaccessible areas. Agricultural applications were represented by the Sky Tractor, which can carry 200 kilograms and dispense up to 150 liters of agrochemicals, highlighting the expanding use of UAVs in farming.

Detection and defense systems drew significant attention as well. Among these innovations was the RMS-Algorithm’s Dronelock acoustic sensor, capable of detecting FPV drones within a 2-kilometer radius and heavier drones up to 5 kilometers away. Its passive design does not emit radiation. Also, it is capable of identifying drones regardless of control method - be it radio, fiber optics, or other channels - making it a versatile tool for modern aerial threat mitigation.