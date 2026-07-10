Slon cargo drone with maximum payload of 80 kg unveiled in Kazan

KAZAN, July 10. /TASS/. The Slon (Elephant) cargo quadcopter, capable of carrying a payload of 80 kg, has been displayed at the Drone Expo 2026 International Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibition in Kazan, a TASS correspondent reports.

"It’s the Slon cargo quadcopter designed to deliver supplies to difficult-to-reach areas without endangering personnel. Its optimal weight is 50 kg with which it can fly up to 12 km, drop it, and return. The Slon’s maximum payload is 80 kg, but its range with this weight is reduced to 6 km," a spokesman for Groza Group told TASS.

According to the company representative, the Slon is resistant to jamming thanks to its frequency hopping system, and the quadcopter’s software allows it to automatically return to its departure point if communication with the operator is disrupted.

The Groza representative added that the Slon is being used in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, and military personnel highly value its effectiveness.

The Drone Expo 2026 exhibition is taking place from July 8 to 10 in the capital of Tatarstan at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. Over 200 leading companies from more than 20 countries will present cutting-edge unmanned systems technologies and components.