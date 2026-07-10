Russian oil exports rise to 7.71 mln bpd in June, revenues fall to $15.84 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian oil and petroleum product exports in June 2026 totaled 7.71 million barrels per day (bpd), up 5.33% from May, according to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Meanwhile, export revenues fell by almost 24% to $15.84 billion amid lower prices for Russian energy products.

Russian oil exports increased by 620,000 bpd in June, while petroleum product shipments fell by 230,000 bpd. According to the IEA, Russian crude oil exports in June 2026 hit their highest level since February 2022.

In June, revenues from oil exports amounted to $12.23 billion (down $2.44 billion from May), while those from petroleum product exports stood at $3.61 billion (down $2.53 billion). Furthermore, the price of Russian Urals FOB Primorsk crude oil fell to $61.15 per barrel, driving the decline in revenues.

Compared to June last year, Russia's oil export revenues in June 2026 were $2.53 billion higher.